VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCBU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCBU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the December 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II by 47.7% in the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 590,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,934,000 after acquiring an additional 190,705 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP grew its position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II by 22.2% in the second quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 95,417 shares in the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC grew its position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II by 14.5% in the second quarter. Context Capital Management LLC now owns 395,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II by 150.0% in the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II by 0.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 220,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter.

VPCBU opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.17. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $11.34.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

