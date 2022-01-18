VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Short Interest Down 34.0% in December

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a drop of 34.0% from the December 15th total of 3,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,900,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after buying an additional 211,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,575,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 27.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VYNE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th.

VYNE Therapeutics stock opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. VYNE Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $13.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.61. The firm has a market cap of $36.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.75.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.61% and a negative net margin of 507.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

