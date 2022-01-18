Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Short Interest Update

Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the December 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.1 days.

WJXFF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Wajax from C$31.00 to C$32.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Wajax from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Wajax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of WJXFF stock opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. Wajax has a 1 year low of $14.14 and a 1 year high of $24.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.07.

Wajax Corp. engages in providing industrial products and services. The firm operates an integrated distribution system, providing sales, parts and services to customers in diverse sectors of the Canadian economy, including construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government and utilities, and oil and gas.

