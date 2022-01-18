Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Watkin Jones (LON:WJG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 300 ($4.09) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.72% from the company’s current price.

Watkin Jones stock opened at GBX 261.50 ($3.57) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 252.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 240.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.97. Watkin Jones has a 1 year low of GBX 187 ($2.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 274 ($3.74). The company has a market cap of £669.87 million and a P/E ratio of 33.10.

About Watkin Jones

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and traditional residential property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

