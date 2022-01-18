Weidai Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Wednesday, January 26th (NYSE:WEI)

Shares of Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) are scheduled to reverse split on Wednesday, January 26th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, January 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

NYSE WEI opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.81. Weidai has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $2.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Weidai stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 520,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,474 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Weidai worth $6,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weidai Ltd. engages in the provision of auto-backed financing solutions. It transforms used automobiles, a type of no-standard collateral into investable assets to provide accessible credit for small and micro enterprises, and connects the borrowers with institutional funding partners through its platform.

