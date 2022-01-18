Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Short Interest Down 42.7% in December

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a decline of 42.7% from the December 15th total of 61,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EAD. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 4.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 965,052 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,483,000 after buying an additional 40,396 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 16.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 353,883 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 50,790 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth $33,000. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 8.6% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,912,895 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $25,604,000 after buying an additional 229,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 25.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 145,848 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 29,947 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EAD traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.68. 144,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,870. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $9.22.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0609 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks current income and capital appreciation through investment in below investment grade debt securities, loans, and preferred stocks. The company was founded on December 3, 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

