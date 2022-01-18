Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,600 shares, a decline of 47.9% from the December 15th total of 279,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of ERC opened at $12.64 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $14.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.0964 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 12,689 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 585,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 155,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 19,365 shares during the period.

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

