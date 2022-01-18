Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) PT Raised to $67.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $53.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Wells Fargo & Company from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.86.

WFC stock opened at $58.06 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $29.68 and a 1 year high of $58.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.31. The firm has a market cap of $238.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 22,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 13,664 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 60,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 43,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

