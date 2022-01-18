Wells Financial Advisors INC Has $7 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 5.9% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,936 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 265.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 566,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,242,000 after acquiring an additional 909,304 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 299.0% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,009,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,835,000 after buying an additional 756,714 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,062,000 after buying an additional 737,922 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,980,000 after buying an additional 583,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.75. The company had a trading volume of 105,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,036,600. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.79. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $178.85.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

