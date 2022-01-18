Wells Financial Advisors INC Raises Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,750,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 464,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,897,000 after purchasing an additional 56,728 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,332,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,751,000 after acquiring an additional 209,476 shares in the last quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 130,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.12. 30,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,312,350. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $117.47 and a twelve month high of $151.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.22.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

