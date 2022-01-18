WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

WH Smith (LON:SMWH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,900 ($25.92) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SMWH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,840 ($25.11) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($31.38) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($31.38) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,180 ($29.74) price target on shares of WH Smith in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,564 ($21.34) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,040.57 ($27.84).

Shares of LON:SMWH opened at GBX 1,560 ($21.29) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 483.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,482.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,581.14. WH Smith has a 52-week low of GBX 1,303 ($17.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,064 ($28.16).

In related news, insider Robert Moorhead sold 29,768 shares of WH Smith stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,669 ($22.77), for a total value of £496,827.92 ($677,893.19). Also, insider Nicky Dulieu bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,532 ($20.90) per share, for a total transaction of £38,300 ($52,258.15).

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

