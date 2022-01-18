Whitbread (LON:WTB) Given New GBX 4,000 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Whitbread (LON:WTB) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,600 ($49.12) to GBX 4,000 ($54.58) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($51.85) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($54.58) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($49.12) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Whitbread from GBX 3,700 ($50.48) to GBX 3,800 ($51.85) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($49.12) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,774.44 ($51.50).
Shares of WTB traded down GBX 45 ($0.61) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 3,106 ($42.38). The stock had a trading volume of 468,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.98, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Whitbread has a 12 month low of GBX 2,672.02 ($36.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,949.01 ($53.88). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.27 billion and a PE ratio of -22.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,009.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,126.42.
Whitbread Company Profile
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.
