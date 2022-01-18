Whitbread (LON:WTB) Given New GBX 4,000 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Whitbread (LON:WTB) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,600 ($49.12) to GBX 4,000 ($54.58) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($51.85) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($54.58) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($49.12) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Whitbread from GBX 3,700 ($50.48) to GBX 3,800 ($51.85) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($49.12) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,774.44 ($51.50).

Shares of WTB traded down GBX 45 ($0.61) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 3,106 ($42.38). The stock had a trading volume of 468,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.98, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Whitbread has a 12 month low of GBX 2,672.02 ($36.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,949.01 ($53.88). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.27 billion and a PE ratio of -22.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,009.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,126.42.

In related news, insider Alison Brittain sold 6,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,012 ($41.10), for a total value of £183,250.08 ($250,034.22).

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

