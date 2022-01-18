William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,297,912 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 48,249.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,300,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,297,912 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Veritex were worth $51,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,275,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,968,000 after acquiring an additional 81,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,304,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,598,000 after acquiring an additional 163,279 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,056,000 after acquiring an additional 16,906 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 669,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,705,000 after acquiring an additional 14,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 910.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 529,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,762,000 after acquiring an additional 477,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $43.07 on Tuesday. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $45.36. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.74 and its 200 day moving average is $38.04.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Veritex’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Veritex’s payout ratio is 33.06%.

In other Veritex news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 43,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $258,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,975 shares of company stock worth $3,575,616. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VBTX. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

