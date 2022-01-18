William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 8,304 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 756,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,304 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 2.89% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $46,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MEG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 131.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the second quarter worth approximately $329,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the second quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 28.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 209,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,230,000 after purchasing an additional 45,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MEG opened at $54.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.46 and a beta of 0.12. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.56 and a 1 year high of $80.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.64.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $132.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.31 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Allan Dicks sold 32,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $2,371,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 34,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total value of $2,171,710.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,385 shares of company stock worth $10,205,264. Company insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MEG. Bank of America lowered Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Montrose Environmental Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.06.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

