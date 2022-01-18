William Blair Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 3,474.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 551,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 535,981 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $38,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $2,615,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $478,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $682,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 326,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,707,000 after buying an additional 64,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock opened at $73.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.59 and a twelve month high of $88.62.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 4.42%.

In other Minerals Technologies news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $1,194,634.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $638,894.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,754 shares of company stock valued at $2,510,492. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.