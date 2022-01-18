William Blair Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 6,012.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,356,558 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,318,003 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $43,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Banc of California in the second quarter valued at approximately $375,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Banc of California in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,280,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Banc of California by 1.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Banc of California by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,061,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,695,000 after purchasing an additional 84,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Banc of California in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BANC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.21.

Banc of California stock opened at $21.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.61. Banc of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.48 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

Banc of California Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

