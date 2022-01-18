William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 8,304 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 756,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,304 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 2.89% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $46,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 13.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 22.6% in the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 79.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MEG opened at $54.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.46 and a beta of 0.12. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.56 and a 1 year high of $80.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.64.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $132.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.31 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, CFO Allan Dicks sold 32,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $2,371,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 34,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total value of $2,171,710.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,385 shares of company stock worth $10,205,264. Company insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MEG. Bank of America lowered Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.06.

Montrose Environmental Group Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.