William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 47,946.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 946,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 944,551 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Argo Group International were worth $49,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 215.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Argo Group International in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Argo Group International by 29.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ARGO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Argo Group International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.85.

Shares of ARGO stock opened at $60.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $61.29. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.98. Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $533.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

