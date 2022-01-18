William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 901,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,894 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Ducommun worth $45,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 397,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,666,000 after purchasing an additional 64,898 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 353,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 747.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 330,713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,044,000 after purchasing an additional 291,691 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,396,000 after purchasing an additional 11,632 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 209.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 77,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 52,230 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DCO opened at $45.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $543.09 million, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.90. Ducommun Incorporated has a 52 week low of $41.72 and a 52 week high of $65.40.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $163.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.77 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 10.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ducommun news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total transaction of $76,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company.

About Ducommun

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

