William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $37.34 Million Stock Holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 49,003.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,028,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026,627 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $37,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,949,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 109.1% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 577,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,017,000 after acquiring an additional 301,383 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 60.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 529,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,232,000 after acquiring an additional 199,702 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 41.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 636,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,949,000 after acquiring an additional 186,219 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 126.9% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 287,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after acquiring an additional 160,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $311,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $225,489.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,108. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPC opened at $51.82 on Tuesday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a twelve month low of $29.87 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.84.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $543.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.67 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

Several research analysts recently commented on EPC shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Edgewell Personal Care from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.86.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

