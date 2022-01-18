William Blair Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 49,592.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 285,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,155 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $39,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $148.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $148.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.20.

CBRL opened at $129.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.79. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.10 and a 1 year high of $178.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.42.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $784.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.67 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 21st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

