William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,460,220 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 49,083.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,463,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460,220 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $39,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 610.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTCT stock opened at $31.62 on Tuesday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $34.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 63.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.87 and a 200-day moving average of $29.29.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $211,584.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $98,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NTCT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

