William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 290,845 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 56.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 805,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,845 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.60% of IAA worth $43,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in IAA by 121.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IAA in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in IAA in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in IAA in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in IAA in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on IAA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded IAA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $47.13 on Tuesday. IAA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $65.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). IAA had a return on equity of 166.24% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $420.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IAA

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

