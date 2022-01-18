Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) PT Lowered to $165.00 at Citigroup

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $225.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.35.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $147.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $118.07 and a 52 week high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 67.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.90, for a total value of $1,719,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,828,400. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 24,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 8.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 6.4% during the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.