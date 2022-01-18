Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) in a research note released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $5,450.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WZZAF. HSBC lowered Wizz Air from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4,960.00 target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3,486.33.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:WZZAF opened at $65.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.92. Wizz Air has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $75.30.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes. It provides services, such as, car rentals, hotels, airport parking and transfer. It operates through the Airline and Tour Operator segments. The Airline segment is operated though the Wizz Air brand which sells flight tickets and related services to external customer and to a Wizz Tours.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.