Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Workspace Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

WKPPF stock remained flat at $$11.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average is $11.64. Workspace Group has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $13.29.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

