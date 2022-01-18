World Asset Management Inc Acquires 49 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 44.4% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 969.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 5,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.07, for a total value of $2,122,780.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 45,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.00, for a total transaction of $20,230,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,506 shares of company stock valued at $55,874,990. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDB shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.13.

MongoDB stock opened at $396.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $502.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $456.04. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.01 and a twelve month high of $590.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of -83.91 and a beta of 0.65.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The firm had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

