World Asset Management Inc Has $432,000 Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Avnet were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Avnet by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Avnet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. 95.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avnet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT opened at $42.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Avnet’s payout ratio is 29.91%.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

