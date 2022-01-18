World Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,717 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 5,665 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NOV were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of NOV by 57.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,491 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in NOV by 14.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 836,038 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,960,000 after purchasing an additional 104,443 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in NOV by 28.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 589,035 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after purchasing an additional 129,366 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in NOV by 22.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 62,552 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 11,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NOV by 38.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,167,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $447,937,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485,235 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NOV opened at $16.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.67. NOV Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $18.02.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. On average, analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NOV in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Griffin Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.56.

In other NOV news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $118,521.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

