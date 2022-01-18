World Asset Management Inc Sells 319 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,278 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AECOM were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AECOM by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AECOM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in AECOM by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AECOM by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in AECOM by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 508,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

ACM opened at $73.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.13, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.71 and its 200 day moving average is $67.70. AECOM has a 12-month low of $49.34 and a 12-month high of $78.62.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. AECOM’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $2,055,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AECOM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.