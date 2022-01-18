Wrapmanager Inc. Decreases Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,118 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,068,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,644,998,000 after buying an additional 2,690,416 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 974.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,616,774 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,287 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,733,910 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $551,238,000 after purchasing an additional 694,871 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,844,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,782,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,456,000 after purchasing an additional 555,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRTX. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.84.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded down $4.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.76. 12,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,060. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $242.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.37.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

