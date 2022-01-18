Wrapmanager Inc. Has $4.23 Million Stock Holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) by 19.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,203 shares during the quarter. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 32.3% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $3,908,000. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 146,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 75.2% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 157,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,869 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:NUMG traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,274 shares. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $31.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.42 and its 200-day moving average is $54.85.

