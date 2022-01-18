Wrapmanager Inc. Has $894,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDYV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 37.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $208,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of MDYV stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.23. 503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,880. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.94. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $56.00 and a 12 month high of $73.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.