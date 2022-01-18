Wrapmanager Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Pecaut & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded down $3.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.28. 9,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,450. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $198.89 and a 1 year high of $265.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $250.30.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

