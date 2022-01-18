Wrapmanager Inc. Makes New Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Airbnb by 119.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,075,000 after purchasing an additional 106,844 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 38.6% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 10,781 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 5.4% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 153.3% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,598,000 after buying an additional 74,312 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 205.1% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 28,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after buying an additional 18,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABNB. JMP Securities raised their price target on Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.79.

In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total transaction of $6,454,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.06, for a total value of $4,251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,150,824 shares of company stock valued at $211,706,351. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Airbnb stock traded down $4.58 on Tuesday, reaching $159.41. 58,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,867,730. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.71 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.46.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 116.56% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

