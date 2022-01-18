W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $147.91 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) will post sales of $147.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $165.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $129.91 million. W&T Offshore posted sales of $94.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full-year sales of $528.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $499.28 million to $558.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $642.50 million, with estimates ranging from $593.20 million to $691.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow W&T Offshore.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WTI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.10 to $6.90 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

WTI opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. W&T Offshore has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $5.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.72. The company has a market cap of $624.99 million, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 2.93.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 504,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 177,621 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 16,526 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 36.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

