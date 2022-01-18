Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XRX. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Xerox in the second quarter worth about $72,811,000. Icahn Carl C lifted its holdings in Xerox by 8.2% in the second quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 31,142,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $731,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,446 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Xerox in the second quarter worth about $23,599,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Xerox by 358.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after acquiring an additional 977,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Xerox by 153.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,481,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,798,000 after acquiring an additional 896,763 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XRX has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xerox from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Xerox in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

In other Xerox news, Director A. Scott Letier bought 3,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $60,370.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.72 per share, for a total transaction of $102,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 433,594 shares of company stock worth $7,778,381. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XRX opened at $23.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.73. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $17.59 and a 1 year high of $26.96.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

