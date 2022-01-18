Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 364,092 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $54,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,172,334 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $478,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,125 shares in the last quarter. Notis McConarty Edward grew its stake in Xilinx by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 29,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $4,378,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Xilinx by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 27,831 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in Xilinx during the 3rd quarter worth $6,173,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Xilinx in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,480,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XLNX traded down $5.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $193.34. 31,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,869,280. The company has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a PE ratio of 60.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 6.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.79. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $111.84 and a one year high of $239.79.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is currently 46.11%.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,142,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XLNX. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xilinx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Cowen increased their price target on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Xilinx from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.70.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

