Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,111,000 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the December 15th total of 4,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 377.2 days.

XNYIF opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.95. Xinyi Solar has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $2.94.

About Xinyi Solar

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells solar glass products in the People's Republic of China, Malaysia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales of Solar Glass; Solar Farm Business; and Engineering, Procurement and Construction Services.

