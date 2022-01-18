Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,111,000 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the December 15th total of 4,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 377.2 days.
XNYIF opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.95. Xinyi Solar has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $2.94.
About Xinyi Solar
