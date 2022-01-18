Xponential Fitness Inc’s (NYSE:XPOF) Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow

Xponential Fitness’ (NYSE:XPOF) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, January 19th. Xponential Fitness had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 23rd. The total size of the offering was $120,000,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. After the end of Xponential Fitness’ lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XPOF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xponential Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.94.

Shares of NYSE:XPOF opened at $14.32 on Tuesday. Xponential Fitness has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $24.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $40.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.25 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Xponential Fitness will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPOF. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the third quarter valued at about $5,393,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the third quarter valued at about $5,182,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the third quarter valued at about $3,969,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the third quarter valued at about $2,855,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the third quarter valued at about $2,416,000.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

