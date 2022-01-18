xRhodium Reaches One Day Volume of $2,525.00 (XRC)

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. During the last week, xRhodium has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. xRhodium has a market cap of $3.66 million and $2,525.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One xRhodium coin can currently be bought for about $2.93 or 0.00006900 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get xRhodium alerts:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001550 BTC.

SSV Network (SSV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020890 BTC.

Hedge Finance (HEDGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Gift-Coin (GIFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1x Short Bitcoin Token (HEDGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.57 or 0.00214685 BTC.

About xRhodium

xRhodium (XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

xRhodium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xRhodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy xRhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for xRhodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xRhodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.