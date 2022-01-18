Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Citigroup from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.29% from the stock’s previous close.

YNDX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. HSBC raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.50 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.86.

Yandex stock opened at $52.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.24. Yandex has a fifty-two week low of $50.27 and a fifty-two week high of $87.11.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Yandex had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Yandex will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Yandex by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,626,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,096,062,000 after acquiring an additional 150,271 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,250,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,444,000 after purchasing an additional 408,065 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,868,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $839,645,000 after purchasing an additional 248,818 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,040,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $720,404,000 after purchasing an additional 113,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,024,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $719,177,000 after purchasing an additional 213,209 shares in the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

