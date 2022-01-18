Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $80.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) to announce $80.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $159.00 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics posted sales of $1.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5,250%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full year sales of $85.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.20 million to $163.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $24.60 million, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $42.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,499.92% and a negative return on equity of 53.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ADAP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.30. The stock had a trading volume of 768,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,990. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $7.34. The firm has a market cap of $515.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.44.

In other news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 14,362 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $51,128.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,300 shares of company stock valued at $109,332. Corporate insiders own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADAP. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 31.1% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 103,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 355,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 34.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 403.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.