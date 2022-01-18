Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.08 Billion

Equities analysts expect CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) to announce sales of $5.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CDW’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.30 billion and the lowest is $4.94 billion. CDW reported sales of $4.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDW will report full year sales of $20.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.23 billion to $20.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $22.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.02 billion to $23.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CDW.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total value of $635,426.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of CDW by 610.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 160.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of CDW by 560.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDW traded down $2.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $191.64. 687,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,580. CDW has a twelve month low of $130.01 and a twelve month high of $208.71. The company has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 28.09%.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CDW (CDW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.