Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Will Announce Earnings of $3.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) will announce earnings of $3.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CF Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.20 to $3.69. CF Industries posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 662.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $12.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $14.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CF shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.10.

In other CF Industries news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $131,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,210 shares of company stock valued at $11,089,034 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 352.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CF traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.97. The company had a trading volume of 111,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,050. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05. CF Industries has a 12-month low of $39.87 and a 12-month high of $74.77.

CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

