Zacks: Analysts Anticipate OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to Announce $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. OceanFirst Financial posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $87.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.56 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.87%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OCFC shares. Stephens downgraded OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.92.

In other news, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 3,000 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.90 per share, with a total value of $62,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,991 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,098 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,850 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 8.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,977 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. 68.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.92. 1,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,720. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.03. OceanFirst Financial has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $25.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

