Zacks: Analysts Expect Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) to Announce -$0.20 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Endosurgery’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Apollo Endosurgery reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.47). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Apollo Endosurgery.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 29.80% and a negative return on equity of 589.59%. The company had revenue of $16.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.

APEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Endosurgery currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 641,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 384.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 19,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 3.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 235,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APEN stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $5.69. 10,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,480. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24. Apollo Endosurgery has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $10.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.17. The stock has a market cap of $163.32 million, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 2.20.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

