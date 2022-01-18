Zacks: Analysts Expect Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) to Announce $0.44 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) will announce $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.44. Boston Scientific posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.70.

BSX stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.24. The company had a trading volume of 594,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,844,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $35.04 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28. The company has a market capitalization of $63.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.16.

In other news, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $32,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $8,654,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 266,117 shares of company stock valued at $11,290,831. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,400,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,310,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557,618 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,135,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,709,377,000 after purchasing an additional 305,405 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 19.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,305,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,417,338,000 after purchasing an additional 17,054,254 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 84,423,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,609,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,829 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,978,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $950,714,000 after purchasing an additional 766,495 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

