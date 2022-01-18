Zacks: Analysts Expect Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Will Post Earnings of -$1.58 Per Share

Analysts expect Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) to post earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rivian’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.97). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rivian will report full year earnings of ($5.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.10) to ($3.49). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($5.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.18) to ($4.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rivian.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -7.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -11.92 by 4.24. The firm had revenue of 1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.03 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Rivian in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Rivian in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Rivian in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Rivian in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 134.64.

In other Rivian news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe bought 128,175 shares of Rivian stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 9,997,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jeff Baker purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 1,560,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 171,025 shares of company stock worth $13,339,950.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rivian during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian in the fourth quarter worth $631,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Rivian during the fourth quarter valued at $2,206,000. 30.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RIVN traded down 6.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching 73.16. 16,802,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,681,549. Rivian has a twelve month low of 72.86 and a twelve month high of 179.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 108.55.

Rivian Company Profile

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

