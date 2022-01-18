Zacks: Analysts Expect Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.70 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) will announce sales of $9.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Skylight Health Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.70 million. Skylight Health Group reported sales of $2.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 295.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Skylight Health Group will report full-year sales of $31.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.46 million to $32.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $40.09 million, with estimates ranging from $36.52 million to $42.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Skylight Health Group.

Get Skylight Health Group alerts:

Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 million. Skylight Health Group had a negative return on equity of 53.09% and a negative net margin of 52.41%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLHG. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Skylight Health Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Northland Securities began coverage on Skylight Health Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Skylight Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skylight Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Finally, Mackie raised Skylight Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skylight Health Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Skylight Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Skylight Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Skylight Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skylight Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLHG traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $1.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,508,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,880. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.91 million and a P/E ratio of -4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Skylight Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.53.

Skylight Health Group Company Profile

Skylight Health Group, Inc is a healthcare services and technology company that works to impact patient health outcomes. The company operates a United States health network that comprises of physical multi-disciplinary medical clinics providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory & diagnostic testing.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skylight Health Group (SLHG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skylight Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skylight Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.